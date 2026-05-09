Azerbaijani karateka wins European Championship title in Romania [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijani karateka Babek Galamzada has claimed the title of European Champion at the 28th European Fudokan Championship held in Romania, AzerNEWS reports.
Azerbaijan’s national team is participating in the prestigious tournament with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan.
The team is competing under the leadership of Fudokan representative Vusal Abdullazade and head coach Bashir Mahmudov.
The European Championship for seniors, as well as the European Cup for cadets and juniors, will conclude on May 10.
Currently, several Azerbaijani karate fighters in the youth and junior categories continue to compete for the European Cup.
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