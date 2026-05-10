Presidential Administration Chief highlights Heydar Aliyev’s lasting legacy in urban development

10 May 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Heydar Aliyev’s invaluable contributions to the development of the urban planning environment hold particular significance, as the transformation of a country’s living spaces, villages, settlements, and cities is one of the key indicators shaping perceptions of how a long-term development strategy is being implemented.

AzerNEWS reports via AzerTag that these remarks were included in an article by Samir Nuriyev dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The article notes that the first manifestations of this strategic approach were clearly observed during the National Leader’s first period of leadership of the republic between 1969 and 1982:

“During those years, important steps were taken to accelerate the industrialisation process, establish new production enterprises, and expand infrastructure, while the construction of facilities of national importance gained significant momentum. At the core of the implemented strategic line stood such fundamental principles as the balanced development of the country’s residential areas, the parallel establishment of industrial and social infrastructure, as well as the integration of the national architectural heritage into the modern urbanisation process. The National Leader’s approach to urban planning and architecture stemmed from the logic of his philosophy of state-building.”