President Ilham Aliyev: Today, every inch of land within the territory of Azerbaijan belongs to the Azerbaijani people

10 May 2026 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted: "Today, every inch of land within the territory of Azerbaijan belongs to the Azerbaijani people. By expelling the occupiers from our lands, we have restored our territorial integrity and sovereignty."

"The greatest dream of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was the liberation of our native lands from occupation. We—his successors—have fulfilled his testament," said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with residents in the city of Zangilan, AzerNEWS reports.

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