Footage of meeting with families moving to first residential complex in Zangilan published on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages
Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's meeting with families moving to first residential complex in Zangilan has been posted on his social media pages, AzerNEWS reports.
The post reads:
“Today is the birthday of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the fact that our meeting is held on this day, of course, has a symbolic meaning. We - his successors - have fulfilled his will. Today, every inch of land in the territory of Azerbaijan belongs to the Azerbaijani people. Having expelled the invaders from our lands, we have restored our territorial integrity and sovereignty.”
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