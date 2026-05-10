Global food prices rise amid Hormuz disruptions

10 May 2026 19:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The benchmark of world food commodity prices rose in April for a third consecutive month amid elevated energy costs and disruptions caused by the conflict in the Near East, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the latest release by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), world food prices rose for a third consecutive month in April, driven mainly by higher vegetable oil prices and increases in cereal and rice quotations amid elevated energy costs.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of globally traded food commodities, averaged 130.7 points in April, up 1.6 percent from its revised March level and 2.0 percent higher than a year ago.

FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero said global agrifood systems continued to show resilience despite disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz crisis, while vegetable oils faced stronger price increases due largely to higher oil prices and stronger biofuel demand.

The increase was further reinforced by expectations of reduced wheat plantings in 2026, with farmers shifting to less fertilizer‑intensive crops amid high fertilizer prices – driven by elevated energy costs and disruptions associated with the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Despite the disruptions linked to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, global agrifood systems continue to show resilience. Cereal prices have increased only moderately so far, supported by relatively strong stocks and adequate supplies from previous seasons. Vegetable oils, however, are experiencing stronger price increases, driven largely by higher oil prices, which are increasing demand for biofuels and putting additional pressure on vegetable oil markets," noted Maximo Torero.