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Sunday, May 10, 2026

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from Zangilan [VIDEO]

10 May 2026 17:45 (UTC+04:00)
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from Zangilan [VIDEO]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared footage from Zangilan on her official Instagram page.

AzerNEWS presents the post:

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