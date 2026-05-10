Erdoğan to visit Kazakhstan ahead of Turkic States summit in Turkistan

10 May 2026 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to pay a state visit to Astana on May 13-14 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, AzerNEWS reports via press service of Aqorda.

During the visit, the two leaders are expected to discuss the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

The presidents will also hold the sixth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between the two countries.

Following the state visit, an informal summit of leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will take place on May 15 in Turkistan.

The theme of the summit is "Artificial Intelligence and digital development".