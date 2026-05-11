Tankers carrying Iraqi oil cross Strait of Hormuz with tracking systems turned off

11 May 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

In the first ten days of May, three tankers carrying Iraqi oil reportedly passed through the Strait of Hormuz with their tracking systems turned off in order to avoid possible Iranian attacks, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Reuters, two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) — Agios Fanourios I and Kiara M — each carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil, crossed the strait on May 10 with their transponders disabled.

The Agios Fanourios I is en route to Vietnam, where it is expected to discharge its cargo at the Nghi Son oil refining and petrochemical complex on May 26. The tanker had previously failed twice to pass through the strait after being loaded with Basrah Medium crude oil on April 17.

Earlier, on May 1, another VLCC tanker, Basrah Energy, carrying 2 million barrels of oil, also transited the Strait of Hormuz with its tracking system switched off.