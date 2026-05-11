Iran draws red line in Hormuz as US talks continue

11 May 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Tensions between Iran and U.S. continue to escalate as diplomatic negotiations and military threats unfold simultaneously across the Gulf region, AzerNEWS reports.

Iranian media reported that Tehran has delivered its response to a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the conflict through Pakistani mediators. According to reports, the proposed framework focuses on negotiations to end hostilities and is linked to a broader 14-point diplomatic roadmap currently under discussion between the parties.

U.S. State Department previously indicated that the roadmap includes a 30-day negotiation process during which Washington would partially ease its blockade of Iranian ports, while Tehran would reduce restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz and resume talks regarding its nuclear program.

At the same time, officials from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued strong warnings against any attacks on Iranian commercial vessels or oil tankers.

"Any attack on Iranian tankers and commercial ships will result in heavy strikes against American bases and enemy vessels in the region," Iranian military officials said, adding that missiles and drones had already been locked onto U.S. targets and hostile ships.

Fresh security incidents were also reported around the Gulf region. Iran’s Mehr news agency stated that a large explosion was heard in the southeastern port city of Chabahar on the Gulf of Oman, although authorities later claimed it resulted from the controlled destruction of unexploded ammunition.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a cargo vessel located about 23 miles off the coast of Doha, Qatar, had been struck by an unidentified missile. No casualties were reported.

Iranian Army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia warned that countries complying with U.S. sanctions against Tehran could face difficulties passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

"If Iran is attacked again, our enemies will face new weapons, new methods of warfare, and new battle zones," he stated.

Iranian lawmakers are also reportedly preparing legislation that would formalize Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz and potentially ban vessels from what Tehran describes as "enemy states."

Additional controversy emerged after Iran reportedly proposed imposing "protection fees" on undersea internet cables belonging to Western countries that pass through the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, Tehran argues that such measures fall under its sovereign rights over the seabed in accordance with international maritime law.

It could affect major technology companies including Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft, which rely on global undersea cable networks for international data traffic.