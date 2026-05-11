ADB launches $1 million digital corridor project including Azerbaijan

11 May 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a new technical assistance project covering the Asia and Pacific region, including Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the bank, the initiative titled “Connectivity Opportunities through Resilience, Infrastructure, Data, and Open Regulatory Systems in the Region (CORRIDOR)” aims to strengthen regional digital integration.

Alongside Azerbaijan, the project will involve Bangladesh, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, the Philippines, China, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The $1 million technical assistance program financed by the ADB is designed to support the development of secure, inclusive, and interoperable digital infrastructure across the region. It will serve as an operational mechanism for the Asia-Pacific Digital Highway (APDH) initiative.

The project envisions the development of fiber-optic networks, data centers, cloud services, and digital public infrastructure, as well as the digitalization of cross-border trade, the establishment of “smart border” systems, and the creation of unified frameworks for cybersecurity and data governance.

It will also support the harmonization of digital policies among participating countries, the development of technology innovation ecosystems, and the application of artificial intelligence-based solutions.

The ADB noted that the main goal of the initiative is to help participating countries develop investment-ready digital corridor models, regulatory frameworks, and institutional capacity. Gender equality and inclusiveness have also been identified as key priorities of the project.