Baku–Khankendi international cycling race enters crucial third stage

12 May 2026 09:41 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The third stage of the “Baku–Khankendi” Azerbaijan international cycling race has begun.

AzerNEWS reports that cyclists start this stage from Gabala and cover a distance of 162.9 kilometres to Mingachevir.

Yesterday, during the second stage from Sea Breeze Resort to Ismayilli, Yevgeniy Fyodorov of Kazakhstan’s XDS Astana Team finished first.

In the opening stage, Aleksei Shchirov of China’s Li-Ning Star crossed the finish line first.

The UCI 2.1-category competition features 24 teams representing 20 countries around the world. The five-stage race has a total prize fund exceeding €50,000 and will conclude on 14 May.