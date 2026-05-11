11 May 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The late 20th century was defined by a seismic shift in global geopolitics. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the disintegration of the Eastern Bloc reshaped the map of the world, theoretically offering a path toward a more democratic and cooperative global order. Yet, for Azerbaijan, this era did not usher in peace. Instead, it marked the beginning of a painful chapter defined by Armenia’s irredentist policies and a blatant disregard for international law. While the world watched, 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory was occupied, and over a million people were forcibly expelled from their homes, becoming refugees and internally displaced persons in their own land.

In response to this humanitarian and political catastrophe, the international community—led by those who frequently lecture the world on "justice"—established the OSCE Minsk Group. Composed of three nuclear-armed superpowers and permanent members of the UN Security Council the Group was ostensibly tasked with finding a peaceful, just solution. However, decades of history have proven that the Minsk Group was never a vehicle for resolution. Rather, it was a mechanism designed to manage a crisis, freeze an occupation, and extract geopolitical leverage at the expense of Azerbaijani sovereignty.

The failure of the Minsk Group was not an accident of incompetence; it was a deliberate policy of "supervised inertia." Despite the existence of four UN Security Council resolutions demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of occupying forces, the co-chairs treated the aggressor and the victim with an insulting sense of parity. By refusing to enforce international law, the Minsk Group provided a diplomatic shield for Armenia to solidify its occupation. This was a policy of annexation by stealth, hidden behind the polite veneer of "endless negotiations."

The true intentions behind this inaction were laid bare over the years. A poignant reminder of this reality surfaced in a video of Armenia’s first president, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, filmed on the day Aghdam was occupied. In the footage, he openly admitted that their goal was the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, callously remarking that if there are dozens of unresolved conflicts in the world, the Karabakh issue could simply be another one. While the Armenian leadership was being this transparent about their territorial ambitions, the Minsk Group co-chairs continued their refrain that "there is no military solution to the conflict."

This mantra was not a plea for peace; it was a demand for Azerbaijani submission. The co-chairs even went as far as to flirt with provocative terms like "Northern Karabakh," implying that Azerbaijan should simply accept the loss of its territories. While Azerbaijani mosques were being turned into pigsties and entire cities were being razed to the ground, the Minsk Group remained silent. They turned a blind eye to illegal settlements and the systematic erasure of Azerbaijani cultural heritage, proving that their brand of "neutrality" was merely a silent endorsement of the status quo.

The personal conduct of the mediators further highlighted the disconnect between the suffering on the ground and the luxury of the diplomatic elite. Figures like Andrzej Kasprzyk were known for their lavish lifestyles, renting villas in Baku, Tbilisi, and Yerevan, and treating their regional visits more like high-end vacations than urgent diplomatic missions. They spoke of "peace" while enjoying the perks of a conflict that they had no real intention of solving.

Azerbaijan, more than any other party, desired a peaceful resolution. But when diplomacy becomes a tool for perpetuating injustice, the occupied nation is left with no choice. In 2020, Azerbaijan did what the Minsk Group failed to do for thirty years: it enforced international law and restored its territorial integrity through the bravery of its army.

Even after the conflict was resolved on the battlefield, the Minsk Group displayed a stunning lack of self-awareness. Instead of dissolving into the shadows of history, they shamelessly attempted to cling to their roles. Their arrogance was perfectly captured during President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with the co-chairs in December 2020, where he bluntly reminded them, "I did not invite the Minsk Group. But when I was told they wanted to come, I said let them come, I do not mind." It was a clear signal that their relevance had evaporated.

Ultimately, the OSCE Minsk Group will be remembered as a symbol of diplomatic shame, hypocrisy, and double standards. It remains a stark example of colonial-era thinking, where the interests of powerful nations outweigh the fundamental rights of a sovereign state. The Group has finally been consigned to the dustbin of history, leaving behind a legacy not of peace, but of a three-decade-long failure that the Azerbaijani people had to rectify with their own strength and blood.