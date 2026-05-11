Armenian PM Pashinyan to skip Eurasian Economic Union summit in Astana

11 May 2026 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not attend the upcoming summit of the Eurasian Economic Union in Astana, AzerNEWS reports.

Pashinyan said he had informed Russian President Vladimir Putin during his April 1 visit to Moscow that he would be unable to participate in the summit due to the election campaign in Armenia.

“I told the Russian president during my visit to Moscow on April 1 that I would not be able to attend the EAEU summit because of the election campaign,” Pashinyan stated.

The Armenian prime minister also noted that he spoke by phone with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on May 10 to inform him about his absence from the meeting.

According to Pashinyan, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will represent the country at the summit instead.