Iran says ending regional wars remains top priority

11 May 2026 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that ending wars and reducing regional tensions remain among Tehran’s main foreign policy priorities, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a press conference, Baghaei stated that Iran continues to closely monitor developments related to Lebanon, the Persian Gulf, and the Strait of Hormuz, describing them as issues of major importance for regional stability and international security.

According to the spokesperson, Tehran is also focused on what it considers illegal actions by the United States against commercial vessels operating in regional waters. He said the issue remains on Iran’s diplomatic agenda amid growing concerns over maritime security and freedom of navigation in the region.

Baghaei noted that keeping attention on these critical matters is both a responsible and logical approach under current geopolitical conditions.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.