Azerbaijani shooters win silver at European Championship in Croatia [PHOTOS]

11 May 2026 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

In the gold-medal contest, Lunev and Sultanova competed with confidence and professionalism, ultimately earning the silver medal and securing another success for Azerbaijan at the championship.

The Azerbaijani duo delivered an impressive performance in the 25m mixed team event, showcasing remarkable accuracy and composure to qualify for the final round.

Azerbaijani shooters Ruslan Lunev and Zeynab Sultanova won silver medals at the European Championship 25m/50m in Osijek.

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