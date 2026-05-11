Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat after deadly police station attack

11 May 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The chargé d’affaires of Afghanistan in Pakistan has been summoned to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a deadly terrorist attack on a police station, AzerNEWS reports.

Islamabad's foreign ministry summoned the Afghan charge d'affaires to "deliver a strong demarche regarding the cowardly vehicle-borne IED attack carried out by terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij," on the Fateh Khel Police Post, a statement said on Monday. Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term Islamabad uses to designate the Pakistani Taliban.

During the diplomatic meeting, Pakistani officials expressed serious concern over what they described as the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorist operations against Pakistan. Islamabad urged Kabul to take effective measures against militant groups operating from its territory.

Pakistani authorities also warned that they reserve the right to respond to those responsible for the attack.

The diplomatic tensions follow a deadly incident on May 10 in the city of Bannu in northwestern Pakistan, where a suicide car bombing targeted a police facility. At least 15 police officers were killed in the attack.

The suicide bombing was followed by explosions and firing launched by the heavily armed terrorists.

According to an investigation by Pakistan, evidence and technical intelligence indicate that the attack was carried out by terrorists residing in Afghanistan, it said.

Image: AA