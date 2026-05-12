US says China rare earth deal remains valid

12 May 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States has stated that the rare earth metals agreement with China remains in force and has not yet expired. A representative noted that negotiations on a possible extension of the deal are currently underway, highlighting the strategic importance of rare earth supplies for global industries, including technology, electric vehicles, and defense production, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Reuters, during his planned visit to China on May 14–15, US President Donald Trump is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on several major international issues. The agenda is likely to include the situation surrounding Iran, trade relations between the two countries, Taiwan, and broader geopolitical challenges.

The White House emphasized that one of the central goals of the visit will be the “rebalancing of economic relations” between Washington and Beijing. Analysts believe the discussions could have a significant impact on global markets, especially as competition over critical minerals and advanced technologies continues to intensify between the world’s two largest economies.