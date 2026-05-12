Young talents shine at Theater Festival in Baku [PHOTOS]

12 May 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The grand curtains of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater recently rose for a final time this season to mark the conclusion of the "Pillə 4" (Step 4) Republican Student Theater Festival, AzerNEWS reports.

Organized by the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ADMİU) in a prestigious collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sport, and the Ministry of Culture, the event has solidified its place as a cornerstone of the nation's cultural calendar. What began in 2022 as a tribute to the university's centenary has rapidly evolved into a national movement designed to discover fresh talent, revitalize theater education, and provide a professional platform for the next generation of artists.

The scale of this year's festival was particularly impressive, featuring a diverse lineup of twenty-two performances. While twelve of these productions were staged by ADMİU's own students, ten others represented a broad spectrum of higher education institutions across the country. During the ceremony, ADMİU graduates Ilhan Sadygov and Aydan Hasanzade took the audience through a journey of the festival’s history, emphasizing how the project continues to inspire students toward creative excellence.

In her opening address, the Rector of ADMİU, Honored Art Worker Professor Jeyran Mahmudova, spoke with pride about the festival's expanding footprint. She noted that the event has left an indelible mark on the lives of students far beyond the walls of her own university. A particularly poignant moment in her speech highlighted the participation of the newly established Karabakh University. Professor Mahmudova remarked that seeing art and culture bloom through the energy of the youth in lands liberated five years ago is a source of profound happiness for the entire nation. She expressed her firm conviction that the festival is destined for the international stage in the years to come.

The technical and emotional depth of the performances was evaluated by a distinguished jury led by Professor Israfil Israfilov. He described the week-long marathon of theater as a challenging yet immensely rewarding experience that showcased the evolving standards of Azerbaijani stagecraft. This sentiment was echoed by several prominent faculty members and art historians throughout the evening, all of whom agreed that the festival plays a vital role in the long-term development of the national theater scene.

When it came time to honor the standout performers, the awards ceremony reflected a wide range of talent across multiple disciplines. The Young Experts' Award was presented to the production of "Vəziri-xani-həngamə," directed by Ruslan Ismayilov. In the acting categories, Zəhra Fərəczadə of Khazar University and Nərmin Mustafayeva of ADMİU were recognized for their supporting roles, while Muhammadali Maharramli of the University of Architecture and Construction and Ali Davidov of ADMİU took home honors for best supporting actors. The spotlight for leading roles fell upon Əfqan Sultan and Heyran Abdullayeva from ADMİU, alongside Mehman Rahimli from the Medical University and Khadija Nabizade from the Pedagogical University.

The festival also introduced a significant new category for "Best Student-Director," which was awarded to Anar Atakishiyev for his work on "The Indifferent Handsome."

The night's highest honors for "Best Performance" were split between the Azerbaijan University of Languages for their rendition of Jean Cocteau's "The Human Voice" and ADMİU’s own SABAH groups for their production of "Vineta, or the Sunken City," directed by Mikayil Mikayilov. A special jury prize was also reserved for the team from Karabakh University, a gesture that celebrated the symbolic and spiritual value of their involvement in this national celebration.

The evening was punctuated by a vibrant artistic program that blended traditional performance with modern innovation. Attendees were treated to the "Yaşa, mənim xalqım" dance composition, a "Rock-n-Roll" showcase, and classical arrangements by the "Camerata" student orchestra. In a forward-looking twist, the audience witnessed an animation created through the power of Artificial Intelligence, developed by Matanat Abdullayeva of the university's AI department.

As Deputy Minister of Youth and Sport Indira Hajiyeva noted in her closing remarks, the festival stands as a testament to the state's commitment to fostering a healthy, creative environment where young citizens can flourish.

Under the direction of Gurban Masimov and the writing of Shahane Mushfig, the ceremony concluded not just as an end to a festival, but as a beginning for the many careers launched on that very stage.