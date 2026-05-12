Memorial hall opens in honor of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Academician Zarifa Aliyeva [PHOTOS]

12 May 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A memorial hall dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the outstanding ophthalmologist and Academician Zarifa Aliyeva has opened at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

Organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the National Art Museum, the hall conveys the artistic vision of the lives and activities of these two great figures through the works of prominent representatives of Azerbaijani visual arts. The exhibition features works by People's Artist and distinguished sculptor Omar Eldarov, such as "Elegy" (1988–1989) and the bust of Heydar Aliyev (2012).

Significant works on display also include "Portrait of National Leader Heydar Aliyev" (1998) by People's Artist Tahir Salakhov and "Portrait of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva" (2000) by Ogtay Sadikhzade.

A key part of the exhibition consists of rare footage and documentary materials reflecting the national leader's meetings with cultural and artistic figures, as well as his participation in exhibitions and events at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum. These materials highlight historic moments such as his speech at the creative evening of the prominent composer Arif Malikov (1995), participation in the opening of exhibitions by People's Artists Togrul Narimanbayov and Maral Rahmanzade, and meetings with world-renowned musicians Mstislav Rostropovich and Galina Vishnevskaya.

Museum visitors can also view video materials and documentary stories covering the National Leader's meetings with cultural figures via a monitor installed in the exhibition.

At the opening ceremony, speeches were delivered by Deputy Ministers of Culture Saadat Yusifova and Murad Huseynov, Museum Director Shirin Malikova, Deputy of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture Polad Bulbuloglu, People's Artist Omar Eldarov, as well as Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union Farhad Khalilov.

In their remarks, they emphasized the irreplaceable contribution of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the strengthening of Azerbaijani statehood and the development of culture and arts, as well as the significant role of academician Zarifa Aliyeva's scientific and social work in the spiritual memory of the Azerbaijani people. They pointed out that passing on their rich legacy to future generations through modern display technologies is crucial for preserving national memory and effectively conveying the roots of statehood traditions to young people.

As part of the event, a concert program was presented, featuring the National Leader's favorite works by Azerbaijani and world composers, performed by Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov and People's Artist Ulviya Hajibayova.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.