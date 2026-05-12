US to host joint military exercises with Central Asian nations

12 May 2026 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The United States Central Command announced that it will hold joint military exercises in June with armed forces representatives from nearly 10 countries across Central and South Asia on U.S. territory, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement released by the command, the drills will be conducted under the name “Regional Cooperation 2026.”

“Next month, CENTCOM will carry out the ‘Regional Cooperation 2026’ joint military exercises together with foreign partners from Central Asian and South Asian countries,” the statement said.

CENTCOM noted that the exercises will primarily focus on training personnel from the ground and internal security forces of participating Central and South Asian states as part of a broader regional preparedness program.