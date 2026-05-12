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Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Azerbaijan relocates 18 families to Khojavend city [PHOTOS]

12 May 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan relocates 18 families to Khojavend city [PHOTOS]
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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In line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has launched another phase of the “Great Return” program, relocating families to the city of Khojavend, the Girmizi Bazar settlement, and the Khojavend village in Khojavend district, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the latest relocation process, Khojavend city has welcomed 6 families comprising 24 people. The settlement of Qirmizi Bazar has also received 6 families totaling 24 people, while Khojavend village has welcomed 6 families consisting of 20 people.

The necessary conditions for the resettlement of the returning residents have been fully established. Roads have been improved, residential houses have been restored, and essential infrastructure has been rebuilt to support the reintegration of the population into the area.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude for the comprehensive state support provided to them, thanking President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

They also extended their appreciation to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for liberating the territories, honoring fallen soldiers and wishing a speedy recovery to veterans.

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Azerbaijan relocates 18 families to Khojavend city [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan relocates 18 families to Khojavend city [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan relocates 18 families to Khojavend city [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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