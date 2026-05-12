Oil shipments through Panama Canal surge amid supply concerns
According to the Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei, the increase is largely driven by crude oil exports traveling from the eastern coast of the United States to Asian markets that have experienced a sharp decline in supplies from the Persian Gulf region.
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