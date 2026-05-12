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Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Oil shipments through Panama Canal surge amid supply concerns

12 May 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)
Oil shipments through Panama Canal surge amid supply concerns
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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According to the Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei, the increase is largely driven by crude oil exports traveling from the eastern coast of the United States to Asian markets that have experienced a sharp decline in supplies from the Persian Gulf region.

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