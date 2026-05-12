SpaceX launches new batch of U.S. spy satellites from California

12 May 2026 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

SpaceX successfully launched another group of classified reconnaissance satellites for the U.S. government on the evening of May 11, continuing the rapid expansion of America’s next-generation orbital surveillance network, AzerNEWS reports, citing reliable sources.

The mission, known as NROL-172, lifted off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:13 p.m. EDT (7:13 p.m. local California time; 0213 GMT on May 12).

Despite heavy fog covering California’s central coast, the launch proceeded smoothly, with the Falcon 9 climbing through low clouds shortly after liftoff.

A few minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster successfully returned to Earth, completing a landing as part of SpaceX’s reusable rocket program. The booster used for the mission had now flown for the ninth time, highlighting the company’s efforts to reduce launch costs through rocket reusability.

The launch of the NROL-172 mission was SpaceX’s second launch for the National Reconnaissance Office this year. The activities of the agency, which oversees US reconnaissance satellites, are strictly classified. The specifications and descriptions of the spacecraft are not disclosed.

SpaceX is an American company owned by Elon Musk, which manufactures spacecraft, a provider of launch services, and offers satellite communications with headquarters at the SpaceX Starbase near Brownsville, Texas.

Image: SpaceX