Stockholm hosts classical music evening dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

12 May 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A classical music evening has been held in Stockholm to honor the 103rd anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

Hosted in the historic "Baroque" hall of the Stockholm History Museum, the event drew a diverse audience, including officials from the Azerbaijani Embassy, Hakan Aksoy of the Northern Cyprus representative office, and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora arriving from across Sweden and Denmark.

The tribute was organized by the Gobustan" Society of Azerbaijani Intellectuals, with support from the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The project was spearheaded by Aynur Malikova, an Azerbaijani pianist currently residing in Sweden.

During the introductory portion of the event, "Gobustan" chairperson Saadat Karimi spoke about National Leader's defining role in securing Azerbaijan's independence and global standing. She emphasized his deep-rooted belief that cultural preservation is a cornerstone of national identity.

The concert itself showcased a fusion of Azerbaijani and European musical traditions. The stage featured Aynur Malikova on piano, Swedish flutist Katrin Sponberg, and acclaimed tar player Sakhavat Mammadov.

Together, they performed a repertoire that included Gara Garayev's "Path of Thunder," Fikrat Amirov's " Six Pieces for Flute and Piano," and Arif Malikov's "Legend of Love," alongside world-renowned pieces like Vittorio Monti's "Czardas" and Astor Piazzolla's "Libertango."

The performance was warmly received by both the local Swedish public and the international guests in attendance.