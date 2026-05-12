Jamal Aliyev sets new endurance swimming record [PHOTOS]

12 May 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani swimming has reached a new milestone thanks to the remarkable endurance of Jamal Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation confirms that the Guba-born swimmer has once again set a national record. In accordance with official regulations, Aliyev swam continuously for an astonishing 13 hours, surpassing his previous record.

Jamal Aliyev is an Azerbaijani endurance swimmer celebrated for setting national records in long-duration, non-stop swimming.

Before his recent 13-hour achievement, he set the previous national record on March 5, 2026, by completing a continuous 10-hour swim, a feat officially recognized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) is the national governing body for swimming in Azerbaijan, responsible for developing the sport and managing the national team.

It promotes swimming for both sport and life skills, organizes national and international competitions, and is focused on modernizing and expanding infrastructure.

The ASF also supports various aquatic disciplines like artistic swimming and water polo, and has a strong online presence to connect with the public

At the third CIS Games, the Azerbaijani swimmers won a total of 13 medals, which was a first for them at this event.

Established in 2013, the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation (ATF) promotes and develops triathlon, affiliated with World Triathlon and the European Triathlon Union.

Based in Baku, the federation organizes national competitions, supports a national team, and partners with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to promote the sport.

The Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation (ATF) has achieved significant success recently, highlighted by Teymur Farajov becoming the first Azerbaijani to qualify for the IRONMAN World Championship (2025).