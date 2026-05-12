Winner of third stage of Baku–Khankandi int'l cycling race determined
The third stage of the "Baku–Khankandi" international cycling race in Azerbaijan has concluded, AzerNEWS reports citing Azertag.
Gleb Syritsa, a Russian member of Kazakhstan's "XTS Astana" team, finished first.
He covered the 162.9-kilometer distance from Gabala to Mingachevir faster than any other participant.
A total of 24 teams from 20 countries are competing in this UCI (International Cycling Union) category 2.1 race.
The competition consists of five stages with a total prize fund exceeding 50,000 euros. The race will conclude on May 14.
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