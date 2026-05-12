Baku port welcomes new vessel to boost Middle Corridor trade

12 May 2026 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An official ceremony is being held at the Baku International Sea Port, operated by Azerbaijan Railways, to welcome the first dry cargo vessel built in Turkmenistan, named "Gadamly", AzerNEWS reports.

The ship will be involved in regular container transportation between the ports of Baku and Turkmenbashi.

The entry into service of the vessel is an important milestone for the development of the Middle Corridor, a key Eurasian transport route linking Europe and Asia.

The commissioning of the "Gadamly" ship, which has a carrying capacity of 6,100 tons and the ability to carry 240 20-foot containers, will also have a positive impact on the increase in the annual cargo throughput of the Baku port.