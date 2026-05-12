12 May 2026 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani artist Rustam Guliyev, based in New York, is currently working on a children’s book about dinosaurs, combining illustration, science, and original world-building. Today, illustration plays an important role in making complex subjects — from biology to anatomy — accessible and engaging for young audiences. There is also growing interest in original fictional universes, where artists create their own worlds and continue developing them beyond a single book. Guliyev’s project reflects this contemporary approach, transforming science into immersive visual storytelling for children, AzerNEWS reports.

Rustam Guliyev was born in Baku. He is a graduate of Bilkent University and the Fashion Institute of Technology. He has participated in international projects and is the author of the books "The Ark of Oominor: A Traveler’s Handbook to Another Earth" and "Pauls-Lawls – The World Is Not for People".

In an era when much contemporary fantasy illustration relies heavily on nostalgia and medieval imagery, New York–based illustrator and worldbuilder Rustam Guliyev has developed a strikingly different approach. Rather than treating fantasy as escapism detached from reality, Guliyev constructs speculative worlds through the lens of biology, anthropology, migration, and environmental storytelling. His long-running multimedia project The Ark of Oominor: A Traveler’s Handbook to Another Earth demonstrates an unusually ambitious commitment to scientific plausibility within imaginative fiction, positioning his work somewhere between speculative design, visual ethnography, and narrative illustration.

What distinguishes Guliyev from many fantasy artists is the sheer depth of his worldbuilding. His art is not simply a setting populated by invented creatures, but a fully developed ecosystem with its own evolutionary history, political tensions, architectural traditions, religions, climates, and social systems. Drawing from his lifelong fascination with biology and anatomy, Guliyev approaches creature design with the discipline of a naturalist rather than a purely decorative illustrator. Many of his species are constructed around believable ecological adaptations, anatomical limitations, and behavioral patterns rarely explored in contemporary fantasy art. This scientific grounding gives his work an uncommon sense of realism, even when depicting highly surreal or otherworldly lifeforms.

At the same time, Guliyev’s work extends beyond creature design into broader cultural and emotional territory. Themes of immigration, identity, displacement, and coexistence appear repeatedly throughout his projects. These themes are not presented abstractly, but woven directly into the visual language of the world itself: architecture reflects colonial history, species relations mirror real social tensions, and even fashion and technology evolve according to cultural exchange. This attention to sociological detail places Guliyev’s work closer to speculative anthropology than traditional fantasy illustration, distinguishing him from peers whose worlds often prioritize aesthetics over internal coherence.

Guliyev’s artistic interests also move fluidly between publishing, exhibition work, and education. In addition to his fantasy projects, he has developed children’s book concepts centered around multicultural identity and collaborative storytelling through the MY WAY Child & Youth Development Center in Brooklyn. These projects explore cultural memory, immigration, and childhood through a combination of professional illustration and artwork created alongside children from diverse backgrounds. Unlike many illustrators working solely within commercial entertainment spaces, Guliyev demonstrates a willingness to bridge speculative art with community engagement and educational initiatives.

His professional practice similarly reflects a broad interdisciplinary range. Over the years, Guliyev has worked across publishing, concept design, gallery exhibitions, branding, and visual development, while continuing to expand Oominor into a larger transmedia universe involving books, animation concepts, and exhibition installations. His work has been featured in gallery settings and collaborative projects in both the United States and Azerbaijan, further contributing to his international profile.

Guliyev’s work displays a level of conceptual ambition more commonly associated with large studio productions than individual independent artists. The scale and internal consistency of creature design, combined with his biologically informed design philosophy and multicultural themes, suggest an artist attempting to push fantasy illustration beyond conventional genre boundaries. In doing so, Rustam Guliyev represents a generation of illustrators interested not merely in inventing imaginary worlds, but in examining how worlds themselves are built, inhabited, and understood.