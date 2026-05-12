Hantavirus risk remains low for public in Azerbaijan

12 May 2026 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The risk of hantavirus to the general public remains currently low, AzeNEWS reports.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative Office in Azerbaijan, the main priorities include proper patient care, ensuring safety, and preventing further spread of the infection.

According to WHO, hantavirus is typically transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents, particularly via urine, droppings, or saliva. In some cases, infection may occur by inhaling contaminated dust particles. Rare transmission through rodent bites has also been reported. The organization noted that activities such as cleaning poorly ventilated or closed spaces, agricultural and forestry work, or being in environments with rodent presence may increase the risk of infection. Human-to-human transmission is considered extremely rare and has only been documented in relation to the Andes virus in the Americas, usually involving close and prolonged contact such as between family members or partners during the early stages of illness.

The WHO Representative Office also highlighted that Azerbaijan has laboratory capacity to diagnose hantavirus infections using PCR methods in both human and animal health laboratories. In addition, WHO is coordinating with laboratories across Europe to ensure reliable testing for the Andes virus. If necessary, samples can be safely sent to specialized WHO reference laboratories for confirmation. Updated laboratory guidance is expected to be released soon to support regional testing efforts.

The organization emphasized that, on a global scale, the risk remains low. However, it noted that for individuals who were on a ship linked to the situation, the risk is assessed as moderate. WHO reiterated that hantavirus does not spread easily between people and is mainly transmitted from rodents to humans. It added that thousands of cases are reported globally each year, which remains relatively low compared to the global population, and that the situation involving the ship is being carefully managed to minimize any potential risk.

WHO also stressed the importance of avoiding the spread of rumors and unverified information, urging the public to rely only on official and confirmed sources.

Image: Dado Ruvic / Reuters