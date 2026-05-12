ANAMA neutralizes dozens of mines and UXOs in liberated territories

12 May 2026 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

During mine-clearance operations conducted in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan between May 1 and May 11, a significant number of explosive devices were detected and neutralized, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

According to the agency, clearance teams discovered and safely neutralized a total of 71 anti-personnel mines, 20 anti-tank mines, and 440 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) during the reporting period.

ANAMA also reported that mine clearance units successfully cleaned a total of 2,129 hectares of land over the same ten-day period.

Humanitarian demining remains a critical component of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery strategy. Large areas of land in these regions remain contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, posing a significant threat to civilians and slowing the pace of reconstruction projects and the safe return of internally displaced persons.