ANAMA neutralizes dozens of mines and UXOs in liberated territories
During mine-clearance operations conducted in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan between May 1 and May 11, a significant number of explosive devices were detected and neutralized, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).
According to the agency, clearance teams discovered and safely neutralized a total of 71 anti-personnel mines, 20 anti-tank mines, and 440 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) during the reporting period.
ANAMA also reported that mine clearance units successfully cleaned a total of 2,129 hectares of land over the same ten-day period.
Humanitarian demining remains a critical component of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery strategy. Large areas of land in these regions remain contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, posing a significant threat to civilians and slowing the pace of reconstruction projects and the safe return of internally displaced persons.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!