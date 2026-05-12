Baku, Belgrade discuss expanding bilateral economic cooperation

12 May 2026 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev held a meeting with a Serbian delegation headed by Nikola Selaković, who also serves as the Serbian co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Intergovernmental Commission, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, Abdullayev presented information about AZPROMO’s work and discussed the agency’s main priorities aimed at strengthening economic ties between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Minister Nikola Selaković highlighted Serbia’s investment potential, particularly in the health tourism sector, and noted opportunities for partnership in this field.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for increasing Azerbaijani exports to the Serbian market. They also agreed to organize a meeting with Azerbaijani exporters to further explore the export potential of agricultural products.

In addition, both parties invited each other to take part in major international events scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan and Serbia, including Serbia’s Expo 2027 and the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum planned for this year.