South Korea to jail unauthorized drone launches into North Korea

12 May 2026 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The South Korean parliament has passed amendments to the Aviation Security Law, introducing significantly harsher penalties for unauthorized flights of drones and other ultralight aircraft in restricted airspace, including zones near the border with the North Korea, AzerNEWS reports.

Under the new regulations, violations can now lead to prison sentences, marking a major tightening of enforcement aimed at preventing dangerous airspace incursions.

Authorities explained that the changes were driven by a series of recent incidents involving civilian drones crossing into North Korean territory. In 2025 and early 2026, drones launched from the South reportedly entered the North on several occasions. In response, Pyongyang recovered wreckage of unmanned aerial vehicles and warned Seoul of serious consequences if such actions continued.

During investigations, officials discovered that some of the drone flights were allegedly coordinated by civilians with support from military intelligence personnel. The government of the South Korea denied authorizing any such operations. The Minister of Unification, Chung Dong-young, issued an apology to Pyongyang, while President Lee Jae-myung expressed regret over the incidents. Several individuals connected to the launches have since been detained, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

South Korean media reports also note that the updated law extends beyond drones to all ultralight aircraft, effectively banning the use of balloons and similar devices under threat of imprisonment. This is expected to impact activist groups that have historically sent leaflets and informational materials across the border.

The Ministry of Unification welcomed the reform, stating that it establishes a “stronger legal framework” to prevent unauthorized aerial activity and reduce escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Officials emphasized that “actions that artificially heighten military and political tension in the airspace must be strictly controlled.”

Analysts point out that this legislation reflects a broader shift in Seoul’s approach: balancing deterrence with diplomatic caution. Alongside stricter penalties, the government is reportedly considering further reforms to inter-Korean communication laws, signaling an attempt to reduce risks of accidental escalation while maintaining pressure on unauthorized cross-border actions.

Interestingly, some experts note that modern drone technology has made border enforcement far more complex than in previous decades. Even small commercial drones can now travel long distances, carry cameras, and operate autonomously, making regulation increasingly important in sensitive regions like the Korean Demilitarized Zone.