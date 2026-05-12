Azerbaijan, bp sign agreements on energy cooperation [PHOTOS]
The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, SOCAR, and bp Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited have signed an MoU in the Development of High-Performance Computing (HPC) Infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports.
The announcement was made by Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.
"We exchanged views on the company’s global business operations, its long-term fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan, and the energy projects being implemented in the region. The discussions also covered further areas of collaboration between Azerbaijan and bp," minister wrote on X.
According to Jabbarov, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the development of high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure, signed between the Ministry of Economy and BP Exploration Limited, envisages leveraging bp's expertise to strengthen the Ministry of Economy's HPC infrastructure, with the aim of advancing the digital economy. Further, the MoU signed between BP Exploration Limited and SOCAR will expand energy cooperation between the parties.
"Additionally, the MoU between SOCAR and bp will expand energy cooperation between the parties and further reinforce Azerbaijan’s position as a global energy hub," Jabbarov added.
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