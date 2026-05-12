Secret family reveals new details about Michael Jackson

12 May 2026 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Years after the death of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, shocking new details about his personal life have emerged. Four members of the singer’s so-called “secret family” have spoken publicly about years of alleged abuse, manipulation, and violence, AzerNEWS reports.

In a recent interview, members of the Cascio family claimed that Jackson not only abused them as children, but also introduced them to drugs and alcohol at a young age. According to the accusers, the singer allegedly gained the trust of their parents through expensive gifts, luxury trips, and promises of fame in order to get close to the children. They say the abuse continued for more than two decades and reportedly even took place in the homes of celebrities such as Elizabeth Taylor.

“He was a monster. What he did was cruel and unforgivable,” Dominic Cascio stated. “For years, the world saw him as an innocent and perfect person, but behind the scenes, there was another side to him.”

Eddie Cascio, now 43, alleged that Jackson began abusing him when he was just 11 years old while traveling on tour. Marie-Nicole Cascio also claimed that, at the age of 12, Jackson forced her to undress and gave her strong prescription medication.

At the same time, lawyers representing Jackson’s estate strongly denied all allegations, calling them an attempt to profit from the artist’s legacy more than 15 years after his death. Despite the controversy, the new accusations have once again reignited global debate surrounding the complicated legacy of one of the most influential performers in music history.