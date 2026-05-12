Amazon expands rapid delivery across more U.S. cities

12 May 2026 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it plans to significantly expand its “Amazon Now” service — a rapid delivery platform capable of bringing products to customers in 30 minutes or less — to additional cities across the United States by the end of the year, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

According to the company, the service is already widely available in cities such as Atlanta, Dallas–Fort Worth, Philadelphia, and Seattle. Amazon also confirmed that rapid expansion is currently underway in dozens of other metropolitan areas, including Austin, Houston, Minneapolis, Orlando, Phoenix, Denver, and Oklahoma City.

The company stated that Prime subscribers will pay a delivery fee of $3.99 per order, while non-Prime customers will be charged $13.99 for the same ultra-fast service.

Industry analysts say the move reflects growing competition in the quick-commerce sector, where companies are racing to reduce delivery times for groceries, electronics, household products, and everyday essentials. Amazon is reportedly investing heavily in local fulfillment centers, AI-powered logistics systems, and automated inventory management to support the expansion.

Interestingly, experts note that services like Amazon Now could reshape shopping habits in major cities. Instead of planning purchases days in advance, consumers are increasingly treating online delivery like an “instant convenience” service — similar to ordering food. Some analysts even predict that ultra-fast delivery may become a standard feature of e-commerce within the next decade.