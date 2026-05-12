U.S. considers new Greenland bases

12 May 2026 22:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States has reportedly been holding regular negotiations with Denmark regarding an expansion of the American military presence in Greenland, according to several officials familiar with the discussions. Sources say talks between the two sides have intensified in recent months, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

US officials are said to be interested in establishing three new military bases in the southern part of Greenland, a strategically important Arctic territory. The negotiations come amid ongoing diplomatic tensions that began after President Donald Trump previously suggested that the United States should gain control over Greenland for security reasons.

In January, Trump argued that Washington should “own” Greenland in order to prevent growing influence from Russia and China in the Arctic region. He controversially stated that this could happen “the easy way or the hard way,” sparking international debate and concern among NATO allies.

The White House confirmed that high-level discussions with Greenlandic and Danish officials are ongoing, although it declined to provide details about the negotiations. One administration official told the media that Washington remains optimistic about the direction of the talks.

Denmark has previously indicated openness to discussing an expanded American military role on the island. A spokesperson for the Danish Foreign Ministry confirmed that diplomatic discussions are underway but said no further details would be disclosed at this stage.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, one proposal being considered would grant the new military facilities a special status under US control. The planned bases would reportedly focus on monitoring Russian and Chinese naval activity in the strategically critical GIUK Gap — the maritime corridor between Greenland, Iceland, and the United Kingdom. This region has long been viewed as one of NATO’s most important defensive zones in the North Atlantic.

Interestingly, Greenland has become increasingly important in global geopolitics not only because of its military location, but also due to its vast natural resources, including rare earth minerals, oil, and gas reserves hidden beneath Arctic ice. As climate change gradually opens new shipping routes in the Arctic, experts believe competition for influence in the region will continue to intensify in the coming decades.