Footage shared of President Ilham Aliyev reviewing WUF13 preparations on social media [VIDEO]
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's familiarization with the works carried out in connection with WUF13 on the territory of the Baku Olympic Stadium was shared on his official X account.
AzerNEWS present the video:
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