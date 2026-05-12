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Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Footage shared of President Ilham Aliyev reviewing WUF13 preparations on social media [VIDEO]

12 May 2026 20:31 (UTC+04:00)
Footage shared of President Ilham Aliyev reviewing WUF13 preparations on social media [VIDEO]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's familiarization with the works carried out in connection with WUF13 on the territory of the Baku Olympic Stadium was shared on his official X account.

AzerNEWS present the video:

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