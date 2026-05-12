Footage shared of President Ilham Aliyev reviewing WUF13 preparations on social media [VIDEO]

12 May 2026 20:31 (UTC+04:00)

Your browser doesn't support video. Please download the file: video/mp4

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's familiarization with the works carried out in connection with WUF13 on the territory of the Baku Olympic Stadium was shared on his official X account .

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!