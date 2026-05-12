Slovak National Council Speaker Richard Raši arrives in Azerbaijan

12 May 2026 22:59 (UTC+04:00)

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Speaker and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by Musa Gasimli, Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis; Anar Mammadov, Head of the Azerbaijan-Slovakia Interparliamentary Working Group; Elchin Gasimov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Slovakia; and protocol officials.

Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Richard Raši arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

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