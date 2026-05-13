Sydney dental patients alert to virus exposure

13 May 2026 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Australian health authorities have issued an urgent warning to former patients of a retired dentist in Sydney, advising them to undergo testing for bloodborne viruses after serious infection control failures were discovered at the clinic, AzerNEWS reports, citing BBC.

According to a statement released Wednesday by the New South Wales Health Ministry, thousands of patients who visited the clinic of Dr. William Tam in Strathfield, western Sydney, over the past 25 years may have been exposed to hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV.

Although officials stressed that the overall risk of infection is considered low, they strongly encouraged anyone treated at the clinic to consult a doctor and arrange appropriate testing as a precaution.

Dr. William Tam has since retired and is no longer registered as a practicing dentist.

“The poor infection control practices identified at Dr. Tam’s clinic mean that all former patients may face a low risk of bloodborne virus infection, which can have serious long-term health consequences,” said Dr. Leena Gupta, Public Health Clinical Director for the Sydney Local Health District.

She also emphasized that diseases such as HIV and hepatitis B or C can remain symptomless for many years, making early testing especially important for timely treatment and prevention.

Health officials believe the clinic treated thousands of patients over the last two decades, but authorities currently lack complete records that would allow them to directly contact everyone who may have been affected.

During a press conference, Dr. Zeina Najjar revealed that an inspection carried out in April uncovered inadequate sterilization procedures and poor cleaning standards at the clinic, raising concerns about patient safety and hygiene protocols.

The incident has reignited discussion in Australia about the importance of strict medical sterilization standards and regular inspections, particularly in smaller private healthcare practices where oversight may be less visible to the public.