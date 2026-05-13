Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament highlights growing ties during Slovak counterpart’s visit

13 May 2026 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The visit of Slovak National Council Speaker Richard Raši demonstrates the high level of relations between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Slovakia, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said during a joint press statement, AzerNEWS reports.

Gafarova noted that the ongoing exchange of visits reflects consistent efforts aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“Relations between our countries have developed significantly in recent years and have risen to the level of a strategic partnership. The visits and meetings are the result of active political dialogue between the two countries. These contacts create opportunities to explore new areas of cooperation,” she said.

Gafarova emphasized that there is considerable potential for expanding collaboration across various sectors.

She also announced that Richard Raši is expected to visit Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation. The trip will mark his second visit to those regions.