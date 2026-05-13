Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan advance Green Energy Corridor project [PHOTOS]

13 May 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Representatives of the energy authorities of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan discussed the current status of the implementation of the "Green Corridor Alliance" project in Tashkent, AzerNEWS reports, citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy.

The trilateral meeting was held within the framework of the "UEW 2026" International Energy Forum. Kazakhstan was represented at the event by Deputy Minister of Energy Bakytzhan Ilyas.

According to him, the agreement signed by the heads of state of the three countries on the sidelines of the COP29 conference in Baku lays the foundation for the creation of a sustainable energy corridor and the expansion of environmentally friendly electricity trade.

The project aims to ensure the efficient use of renewable energy potential, develop intersystem energy connections, and create conditions for the export of green electricity to Europe and other regions.

Particular attention was paid to expanding the existing energy infrastructure and developing new power transmission lines necessary for integrating the energy systems of Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

Participants of the meeting reaffirmed their interest in advancing the project and continuing to coordinate joint efforts toward the development of a transregional green energy corridor.