Azerbaijan resettles 156 more families in Zangilan and Jabrayil
In accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan continues the implementation of the Great Return program to the territories liberated from occupation, AzerNEWS reports.
As part of the latest phase of resettlement, 59 families comprising 235 people have moved to Zangilan, while 97 families totaling 419 people have been relocated to the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil District.
The returning residents expressed their gratitude for the comprehensive state support provided to them, thanking President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.
They also extended their appreciation to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for liberating the territories, honoring fallen soldiers, and wishing a speedy recovery to veterans.
It must be noted that the families resettled in Zangilan and Shukurbeyli village had previously lived temporarily in various parts of Azerbaijan, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
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