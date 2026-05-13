Golden Dome’s $1.2 trillion price tag sparks questions over America’s missile shield

13 May 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The development, deployment, and operation of the United States’ new missile defense system known as "Golden Dome" could cost approximately $1.2 trillion over a 20-year period, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a report released by the Congressional Budget Office, the largest share of the project’s expenses is expected to be related to the procurement of weapons and technical equipment.

The report estimates that spending in this area alone could reach around $1.03 trillion.

The space-based interceptor layer would account for roughly 70 percent of acquisition costs and about 60 percent of the system’s total price tag, the CBO noted.

In addition, the "Golden Dome" project is planned to include four ground-based Aegis Ashore missile defense complexes to be deployed across the continental United States.

Each of these systems is expected to be equipped with 48 SM-3 Block IIA interceptor missiles designed for ballistic missile defense.

The idea of the "Golden Dome" was first proposed during the first administration of Donald Trump, but the project was not implemented at the time. On January 27, 2025, after returning to office, Trump signed an executive order launching the creation of the missile defense system.

The "Golden Dome" is designed to intercept nuclear weapons, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles, and drones. The project aims to establish a network of satellites capable of detecting, tracking, and potentially intercepting incoming missile threats.