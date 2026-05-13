All bouts confirmed for UFC Fight Night in Baku

13 May 2026 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

All fights for the upcoming UFC Fight Night Baku tournament in Azerbaijan have been announced, AzerNEWS reports.

The main event of the evening will feature Azerbaijani representative Rafael Fiziev facing Mexican fighter Manuel Torres in the lightweight division. The bout will consist of five rounds.

In the co-main event, middleweight fighter Sharabutdin Magomedov will take on Brazilian opponent Michel Pereira.

In other matchups, Nazim Sadykhov will compete against Brazilian fighter Matheus Camilo in the lightweight division. Kazakhstan's Asu Almabayev will face American fighter Charles Johnson in a ranked bout.

In the middleweight category, Ikram Aliskerov will meet Brazilian fighter Brunno Ferreira. Germany's Abus Magomedov is set to fight Polish athlete Michal Oleksiejczuk.

In the light heavyweight division, undefeated fighter Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev will attempt to maintain his perfect record against American opponent Julius Walker. Farman Hasanov, who will make his UFC debut, is scheduled to face Eric Nolan in the welterweight division.

In another middleweight clash, Ismail Naurdiev will fight Italian competitor Marvin Vettori. Uzbek fighter Nursulton Ruziboev will also compete against Russian athlete Andrey Pulyaev.

In the welterweight division, Ukrainian fighter Danylo Voievodkin will take on Sweden's Andreas Gustafsson.

In the bantamweight division, Kazakhstan's Bekzat Almakhan will face Brazilian fighter Jean Matsumoto in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

The tournament will take place on June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena.