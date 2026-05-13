Speaker of National Council of Slovakia visits Victory Park [PHOTOS]
On May 13, a delegation led by Richard Raši, Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, visited Victory Park in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.
A guard of honor was lined up in the park for the Speaker.
The Speaker of the Slovak National Council laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.
Richard Raši was then briefed on Victory Park, which was created to commemorate the unparalleled heroism displayed by the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War and the historic Victory achieved, as well as to preserve the cherished memory of the martyrs.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!