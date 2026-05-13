Azerbaijani Defense Minister’s visit to Slovakia continues [PHOTOS]
The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to the Slovak Republic, attended the IDEB Defence & Security exhibition, AzerNEWS reports.
After getting acquainted with the defense industry products showcased at the exhibition, attendees observed demonstrations of robot-assisted explosive ordnance disposal and attacks on wheeled and tracked vehicles using the "Patron FPV" UAV.
As part of the visit, Colonel General Z.Hasanov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Mr. Jaromír Zůna. During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries.
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