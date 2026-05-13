Kharibulbul International Music Festival to kick off in Shusha [VIDEOS]

13 May 2026 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 9th Kharibulbul International Music Festival will kick off in Shusha on May 14, AzerNEWS reports.

The festival is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Rehearsals for the opening concert were held today at Jidir Plain.

Tomorrow, the festival will kick off at Jidir Plain with the dance composition "My Azerbaijan" and the work "My Paradise Karabakh" by the prominent composer Jahangir Jahangirov.

This year, the Kharibulbul Festival will feature not only local artists but also music groups and solo performers from other countries.

Alongside Azerbaijani performers, artists from the USA, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye, and Japan have been invited to the festival.

The festival will showcase performances by veteran artists as well as young musicians.

The festival will conclude on May 15.