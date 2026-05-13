Azerbaijani and Turkish representatives hold meeting [PHOTOS]

13 May 2026 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

As part of the "EFES - 2026" multinational exercise held in Türkiye, a meeting was held between the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev and the Commander of the Aegean Army and Garrison, Army General İrfan Özsert, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that international exercises conducted with the participation of our countries make a significant contribution to maintaining a high level of combat training of our armies.

It was noted that such activities are of great importance in enhancing the knowledge and skills of our servicemen, expanding experience exchange, and strengthening cooperation in the military field.

The sides also held an extensive exchange of views on joint activities in the military and military-technical fields, as well as other issues of mutual interest.