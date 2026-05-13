Türkiye completes preparations for direct trade with Armenia

13 May 2026 18:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Türkiye has completed preparations for the launch of direct trade with Armenia, Öncü Keçeli, spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said on his social media account, AzerNEWS reports.

The spokesperson said that, as part of the normalization process with Armenia ongoing since 2022, confidence-building steps have led to the completion of administrative preparations for the start of direct trade between the two countries.

Keçeli emphasized that the necessary technical and bureaucratic work aimed at opening the common border between the two countries is still ongoing.

"Thanks to the new regulation implemented, it will be possible to mark the final destination or exit point of goods traveling from Türkiye to a third country and then to Armenia or returning using the same route as "Armenia/Türkiye," he noted.

The spokesperson added that in light of the historical opportunity to strengthen sustainable peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus, Türkiye will continue to contribute to the development of economic relations in the region and further promotion of cooperation for the benefit of all countries and peoples of the region.