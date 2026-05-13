Azerbaijan, Slovakia deepen human rights cooperation amid expanding strategic ties

13 May 2026 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Sabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has received members of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, Marcela Čavojová and Zuzana Matějčková, who are currently visiting the country.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, Sabina Aliyeva noted during the meeting that close relations exist between Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

Recalling with satisfaction her recent meeting with her Slovak counterpart during the latter’s visit to Azerbaijan, the Ombudsman spoke about the cooperation between the ombudsman institutions of Azerbaijan and Slovakia, which is based on friendship and partnership.

She also briefed the guests in detail on her mandate and the activities carried out in the field of protecting human rights and freedoms.

Sabina Aliyeva noted that the scope of her mandate has been expanded in recent years, adding that monitoring groups had been established to ensure the right to equality and prevent discrimination, with positive practices already achieved in this area.

For their part, Marcela Čavojová and Zuzana Matějčková thanked the Ombudsman for the warm reception and stated that the multifaceted relations between the two countries continue to develop successfully. They also highlighted the active participation of Slovak companies in reconstruction and rebuilding works in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

The meeting also included a broad exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest and the prospects for future cooperation.